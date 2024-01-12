Brentwood students arrive home to Nashville after being stranded in Hawaii

An Alaska Airlines plane lands at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Light snow continued to fall on Tuesday after a winter storm covered the Nashville area with freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Monday.

A group of Brentwood Academy students got to spend some extra time in Hawaii after they learned their flight home had been canceled earlier this week.

The students had been visiting the island state for Winterim, a non-traditional travel course that provides opportunities for students to fulfill the school's mission through exploration in academics, arts, outdoors and athletics.

Their return flight was scheduled through Alaska Airlines.

But all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes were grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane had an in-flight blowout, officials said.

So, while they waited for a return trip, the students attended an oceanside church service on Sunday, school officials said.

At the close of service, school officials said they received news one of their students got baptized.

“We are thankful for God’s provision over this group, and the many other students who traveled during winter break," Brentwood Academy said in a statement earlier this week.

The students arrived safely back in Nashville Thursday and were back in classes Friday morning, the school confirmed.

Through the Winterim program, upperclassmen were sent on a variety of trips, visiting destinations that included Madrid, Costa Rica, Florida, Nashville and Hawaii.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brentwood students home after Boeing 737 groundings left them stranded