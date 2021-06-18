Brentwood woman charged in connection with shooting death of North Hills High graduate

Jun. 18—Pittsburgh police have arrested a Brentwood woman on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution in relation to the shooting death of a recent North Hills High School graduate.

Ahmir Tuli, 18, was shot in the head shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 21 in Pittsburgh's Strip District. It happened outside of Preeti's Pitt restaurant, along the 2700 block of Penn Avenue.

Detectives from the city's Violent Crime Unit took Chayla Robinson, 40, into custody Thursday at her home.

Authorities are continuing to search for Howard Hawkins, 46, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with Tuli's homicide. Hawkins, who also reportedly is known by the name Mark McClendon, is wanted on additional charges in the case. They include unlawful possession of firearms and carrying firearms without a license.

News partner WPXI-TV reported someone who was working security at Preeti's Pitt told police McClendon was asked to leave the bar after getting into an argument, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly came back and shot Tuli, who was outside at the time.

Tuli's friends told WPXI he worked at Preeti's Pitt with his mother, who owns the business.

