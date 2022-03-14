We are Breonna Taylor

On March 13, 2020, Black women’s lives changed.

At 12:40 a.m., Louisville police broke down Breonna Taylor’s door and shot her in the hallway of her apartment.

Anger over her death spread around the world. But it affected no one more than the Black women who saw themselves reflected in her.

They are Breonna.

This is what they have to say.

Jasmine Saunders

Linda Thomas

Marian Vasser

To Black women, Breonna was more than a name on a search warrant.

She was young and ambitious, with dreams of starting a family and pursuing a nursing career.

She was someone who wanted a good life for herself.

And she was a reminder of how having Black skin can prevent people from getting it.

“Breonna Taylor’s murder emphasizes how vulnerable Black women are in a violent society,” said Emma McElvaney Talbott, a freelance writer in Louisville. “... She was strong, beautiful and pursuing worthy goals. Her very essence made her a target.”

The details of Breonna’s death are well-documented.

The night she was killed, she was in her south Louisville apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Breonna had already fallen asleep when the couple heard a knock at the door. They called out to ask who was there, Walker has said, but neither heard a response.

Outside were five Louisville Metro Police officers, there to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation linked to Breonna’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.

The officers used a battering ram to break in the door. Walker later said he thought they were intruders, and he fired one shot from his legally owned Glock. The bullet struck Sgt. John Mattingly in the left thigh. Within seconds, he and two other officers returned 32 shots.

Breonna was struck six times and died on the hallway floor.

No one has been charged in her death. But one officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing shots that entered a neighboring unit, where a pregnant woman, a man and a child were home.

A jury acquitted him on all counts on March 3.

To Black women in Louisville, the charges against Hankison were a slap in the face.

“Her death shouts out loud and clear that shooting into a white family’s apartment is a bigger crime than murdering a Black woman,” said Faye Owens, a retired educator.

“We watch arrests and convictions in other parts of the world, but (in) Louisville, the compassionate city, nothing,” said Marian Vasser, a culture and anti-racist practitioner.

Rae’Esha Shabazz, who went to high school with Breonna, said she still hasn’t coped with her friend’s death.

Shabazz is a flight attendant who’s protested on Breonna’s behalf in multiple cities across the country.

Everywhere she turns, it seems, is an image of Breonna — constant reminders of what she’s lost.

“If you knew Bre, like Breonna, you would know like none of this stuff makes sense,” she said.

“There’s no simple way to justify or explain how I feel about the death of Breonna Taylor, other than I’m still currently outraged on this very day.”

Veda Morgan and Mandy McLaren contributed to this report.

