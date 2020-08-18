Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville, one of 26 placed by The Oprah Magazine, vandalized with red paint

A Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood has been vandalized with red paint.

Drivers who were used to seeing the image of Taylor on the billboard on Lexington Road near Spring Street, one of 26 put up around the city with the police shooting victim's face on it, instead saw red paint smeared across the forehead on Tuesday morning.

The 26 billboards were put up by officials with O, The Oprah Magazine, which recently used the same image on a magazine cover.

A vandalized Breonna Taylor billboard on Lexington Road near Spring Street in Louisville. Aug. 18, 2020

The billboards call for the three Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons the night Taylor was killed to be arrested and charged for their involvement in the case, which left the 26-year-old Black woman dead in her apartment and led to protests in Louisville and around the nation.

It also directs readers to visit the website for Until Freedom, a social justice organization that moved to Louisville last month to work with protesters and call on city and state officials to take action.

