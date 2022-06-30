Breonna Taylor case: Ex-detective's firing upheld by Jefferson Circuit Court judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who was fired for lying on the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's apartment has lost yet another appeal in his attempt to get his job back.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry ruled last week that the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board was correct in upholding the department's firing of ex-detective Joshua Jaynes.

His attorney, Thomas Clay, said Jaynes will now take his case to the Court of Appeals.

Jaynes was fired in January 2021 for inserting what former interim Chief Yvette Gentry found to be an untruthful statement in his sworn affidavit for the warrant to search Taylor's apartment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician and Black woman, was fatally shot by LMPD officers who attempted to carry out the search of her apartment, sparking a widespread outcry over her March 2020 death.

After a multi-day hearing last year, the Merit Board voted 4-0 to uphold Gentry's decision to fire Jaynes.

Jaynes appealed the board's decision to circuit court in September 2021 by suing the Merit Board.

Former Louisville Metro Police detective Joshua Jaynes listens to testimony by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer during Jaynes' merit board hearing. Jaynes was terminated for his involvement in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers. June 30, 2021

In the affidavit, which he swore to before a judge, Jaynes wrote he'd verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker, was having packages delivered to her apartment.

But Jaynes had actually spoken to another officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who had gotten information from Shively Police, not the postal inspector.

And, according to those Shively officers, postal inspectors said there were no packages.

Two other police officers connected to the Taylor case — Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison — were also fired for their roles.

The Merit Board also upheld Cosgrove's firing in a lengthy hearing that concluded in December 2021, and he, too, has appealed to Jefferson Circuit Court.

Hankison, the only officer to be criminally charged for his actions, was found not guilty of wantonly endangering Taylor's neighbors by a Jefferson County jury in March 2022.

