Breonna Taylor case: What's the latest on the Louisville police officers connected to raid?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — None of the four officers most closely connected to the fatal Louisville Metro Police shooting of Breonna Taylor are still employed with the department two years later.

One retired after more than 20 years as an officer.

Two more tried and failed to win their jobs back after being fired by the chief.

A fourth — the only officer to face criminal charges for his role in the shooting — was recently acquitted by a Jefferson County jury.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician, was shot six times by LMPD officers attempting to execute a search warrant looking for drugs and cash as a part of an investigation connected to her ex-boyfriend in March 2020.

Her death touched off months of demonstrations in Louisville, prompted legislation across the country and led to a $12 million civil settlement with her family.

An FBI probe into Taylor's death is open and ongoing.

Here's the latest on each officer:

Brett Hankison

Former police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney March 2 in Louisville, Ky.

Brett Hankison was an LMPD officer for roughly 17 years before he was terminated in June 2020 for firing 10 rounds "blindly" into Taylor's apartment, according to a former LMPD chief.

He was a K9 officer in the Criminal Interdiction Division at the time of his firing.

He was the sole officer to face criminal charges for his role in the March 13, 2020, shooting. However, those charges — three counts of wanton endangerment — were for bullets that entered an adjoining apartment with three people inside.

On March 3, a jury found him not guilty on all three charges.

That clears the way for Hankison's appeal to the Police Merit Board to proceed. He appealed shortly after his firing but agreed to set it aside pending the results of his criminal case. His attorney, Stew Mathews, told reporters after the verdict he did not know if Hankison wanted to be an officer again.

Before joining LMPD, Hankison was an officer in Lexington for about three years.

Before he was fired, Hankison was an elected member of the Louisville Police Merit Board.

Jonathan Mattingly

Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is interviewed by Darcy Costello and Tessa Duvall of the Courier Journal. Mattingly was wounded during the botched drug raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment. Oct. 20, 2020

A Louisville native, Jonathan Mattingly retired as a sergeant from LMPD, effective June 1, 2021, after more than 20 years with the department.

On the night Taylor was killed, Mattingly was shot in the thigh by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who has maintained he did not know it was officers on the other side of the door before they burst in.

After being shot, Mattingly fired six times into Taylor's apartment, striking her at least once. Mattingly required emergency surgery to repair his femoral artery.

A Professional Standards Unit investigation ultimately cleared Mattingly of violating any department policies the night of the raid.

Since leaving LMPD, Mattingly has positioned himself as a conservative influencer of sorts. He's vocal on Twitter, has launched a website promoting himself as a speaker and has appeared on several podcasts and YouTube channels.

He's also publishing a book about the Taylor raid with right-wing publisher, the Daily Wire. It's called "12 Seconds in the Dark: A Police Officer's Firsthand Account of the Breonna Taylor Raid" and will be released March 15.

Myles Cosgrove

Former Louisville Metro Police detective Myles Cosgrove, right, sat with his attorney Scott Miller, left, while Andrew Meyer of the Louisville Metro Police Professional Standards unit testified during a police merit board hearing. Cosgrove, who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor is seeking reinstatement with LMPD after being fired for his involvement in the incident. Nov. 9, 2021

Ex-detective Myles Cosgrove, identified by the FBI as having the bullet that killed Taylor, was fired in January 2021 by a former LMPD chief for failing to "properly identify a target" when he shot 16 times into Taylor's apartment.

Cosgrove appealed his firing to the Police Merit Board, which ultimately upheld his firing in a 5-2 vote in December.

Testifying at the hearing, Cosgrove said knowing Taylor died was "horrible."

"I can't explain to you how regretful and how much grief that has caused me," he said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Cosgrove told investigators he shot at a "distorted shadowy mask" and was unsure how many times he fired his weapon.

Cosgrove worked in LMPD's 8th, 4th and 6th divisions before transferring to narcotics in 2016.

Before the Taylor shooting, Cosgrove was sued for excessive force by a man he shot in 2006 at a Speedway gas station in the East End, records show. A federal judge sided with Cosgrove in the case, according to court records.

Joshua Jaynes

Louisville Metro police investigator Andrew Meyer, right, testifies against former detective Joshua Jaynes, left, during Jaynes' Merit Board hearing. June 3, 2021

Joshua Jaynes, the detective who secured the search warrant for Taylor's apartment, joined the police department in 2006.

At the time of his firing in January 2021, he was a member of the Place-Based Investigations unit, then a new unit meant to target violence in specific locations. That unit led the narcotics investigation that brought officers to Taylor's door.

The unit is part of the Criminal Interdiction Division, to which Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison also were assigned.

Jaynes was fired by a former interim chief for lying on the affidavit he swore out to a judge. He wrote he verified through a postal inspector that Taylor was receiving packages for her ex-boyfriend; in reality, he asked another officer to look into it.

Additionally, postal inspectors later told investigators they had no indication Taylor was receiving packages from her ex-boyfriend.

The Police Merit Board upheld Jaynes' firing in a 4-0 vote. He is suing the board to try to overturn their decision.

