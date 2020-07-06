Breonna Taylor’s Death Was Connected to Shady Louisville Gentrification Plan: Lawsuit

Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT worker fatally shot in her home in March, died as a result of a politically-driven police operation “to clear out” a Louisville street to make way for a multi-million gentrification plan, a lawsuit filed by the 26-year-old’s family states.

Taylor, who worked for two local hospitals, and her boyfriend were asleep in their apartment on March 13 when three officers executed a “no-knock” search warrant looking for a suspected drug dealer who lived in a different part of town. Taylor was shot eight times, spurring an FBI investigation and unleashing a wave of protests alongside the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“Breonna’s home should never have had police there in the first place,” an amended lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family in Jefferson Circuit Court Sunday states. “When the layers are peeled back, the origin of Breonna’s home being raided by police starts with a political need to clear out a street for a large real estate development project and finishes with a newly formed, rogue police unit violating all levels of policy, protocol, and policing standards.”

A Kentucky EMT Worker Was Killed During a ‘No-Knock’ Police Raid. The Target Was Already in Custody.

“Breonna’s death was the culmination of radical political and police conduct,” the lawsuit adds.

The amended lawsuit, which was originally filed in May against the three Louisville officers who entered Taylor’s home, further alleges that a police unit—dubbed Place-Based Investigations—“deliberately misled” narcotics detectives to target a home on Elliott Avenue, leading the cops to believe they were targeting “Louisville’s largest violent crime and drug rings.”

In reality, the unit was allegedly on “a crusade to target people and homes” in the area to speed up the city’s development project across town from where Taylor lived.

“Connecting the dots, it’s clear that these officers should never have been at Breonna Taylor’s home in the first place, and that they invaded the residence with no probable cause,” Ben Crump, who is representing Taylor’s family, said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The officers who robbed Breonna of her life...exhibited outrageous, reckless, willful, wanton, and unlawful conduct.”

Over the last few years, purchases had been made along Elliot Avenue and the surrounding west Louisville neighborhood by a local housing corporation, the lawsuit states. Several homes had been demolished to make way for a development that would “bring in modern, futuristic-looking homes, a cafe, an amphitheater, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.”

Some lingering homes on Elliot Avenue—miles from Taylor’s Springfield Drive home—were seen as the “primary remaining obstacle,” the lawsuit states. So the Louisville Police Department formed a “dedicated squad” to push residents out, the suit claims. To the public, the squad was presented as a way to “address systemically violent locations” and disrupt “crime place networks.”

The lawsuit alleges police launched a huge narcotics investigation into Jamarcus Glover, an ex-boyfriend of Taylor with whom she maintained a “passive” friendship, because he lived on Elliot Avenue. Five search warrants were granted, including one for Taylor’s apartment, and more than 60 officers were assigned. LMPD Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous was even on the scene to coordinate.

In the affidavit for the “no-knock” search warrant for Taylor’s apartment, authorities stated that Glover went to her home in January and left with a “suspected USPS package” before going to a “known drug house.”

The affidavit also stated that a car registered to Taylor was seen in front of the “drug house” on Elliot Avenue on several occasions, which was about 10 miles from Taylor’s apartment.

Internal records first obtained by The Courier-Journal showed that authorities believed Glover was using her home to receive mail, keep drugs, or stash money.

But, in reality, neither Taylor nor her boyfriend had “any criminal history for drugs of violence,” or any drugs at the apartment, the lawsuit states.

“The affidavit was written with blatant lies and misrepresentations in order to try and meet the probable cause standard for a search warrant of Breonna’s home,” the lawsuit states, noting that the authorities were getting pressure from commanding staff “to eliminate any possibility that they would strike out” on finding Glover and another associate again.