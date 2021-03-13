Breonna Taylor died one year ago. The fight for justice is far from over

Shanita Hubbard
·4 min read

In March last year, life as we knew it in America changed. On 11 March, Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Two days later, police officers entered the home of Breonna Taylor and shot her to death. News of the former instantly shook the world. The latter took several months to command mainstream attention. Perhaps stories about her killing were lost in the noise of a world seemingly collapsing. Or perhaps we are conditioned to de-prioritize the brutality faced by Black women in America. One year later this is what I know for certain: we did not and won’t receive the justice that so many of us fought for last year, but we can choose to honor Breonna Taylor by continuing our fight for Black women impacted by police violence – and for all vulnerable Black women in our community.

Related: Louisville officer could face firing over Breonna Taylor raid

Long before most of the world knew the name Breonna Taylor, the #SayHerName campaign was launched to bring increased awareness to Black women killed by police. This campaign was created for the same reason it still must exist – out of necessity. According to reports, 48 Black women have been fatally shot by police since 2015. Because of misogynoir – the racism and sexism specifically experienced by Black women – these stories tend to get less media and public attention. If we are to honor the life of Breonna Taylor, then it is our obligation to call out misogynoir and speak clearly about why violence against Black women consistently attracts the least amount of attention in society. This should include incorporating and supporting Black women survivors in conversations about sexual violence at the hands of police officers. Research findings indicate several hundred incidents of police officers in the United States arrested or charged with forcible rape between 2005 and 2013. As we know, sexual violence against women is likely incredibly underreported. For Black women in particular, studies indicate that “for every Black woman who reports rape, at least 15 Black women do not report.” It seems fair to say that the number of Black women who experience sexual violence at the hands of the police is probably far greater than what we may imagine. The fight to honor the life of Breonna Taylor must include continuing a public, nuanced conversation around various forms of police violence against Black women. This must continue to happen even as we navigate incredibly complex injustices.

Black women do not have the luxury of choosing the atmosphere when we fight

There will never be a “convenient” time to fight for Black women. Nor will there ever be an opportunity to address one societal challenge at a time in reference to Black women. Black women are often required to fight while wounded. Despite often being victims of police violence, we are also the key organizers on the ground whenever there is a shooting of any unarmed Black person. We organize rallies and protest while simultaneously dealing with our own individual and collective afflictions. We risk our health to declare that Black lives matter in the midst of a pandemic. Acknowledging this fact is not meant to discourage other Black women from organizing and fighting for equity. Rather, it is more of a call to encourage others to fight with us and for us – even when it’s not “convenient” and happens to occur amid great change.

Black women do not have the luxury of choosing the atmosphere when we fight. We can’t wait for perfect conditions to fight against police violence. We fight come rain or shine. It doesn’t matter if it’s during the early stages of a pandemic or a year later as vaccinations bring greater hope.

Twelve months ago, we were all trying to figure out how to navigate such great loss. A year later and we are on a path to some semblance of normalcy. Some are still mourning what we lost. Others are celebrating all that survived. Many are existing somewhere in-between – healing, hurting and enraged at knowing there is no vaccination from violence against Black women. For us, we will honor Breonna Taylor by helping to ensure her name will not be lost among the sound of a world reshaping into a new normal.

  • Shanita Hubbard is an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania

