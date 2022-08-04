Breonna Taylor: Four officers charged with federal civil rights violations following fatal 2020 shooting

(Independent)

Four current and former Louisiville police officers face federal civil rights charges more than two years after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, who was was killed in her home during a botched police raid in March 2020.

Officers include former Louisville Metro Police Department officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Hanna Goodlett, as well as current sergeant Kyle Meany. All were arrested by federal law enforcement officers on 4 August.

Officers Jaynes and Goodlett falsified information on a search warrant, violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights, which led to her killing, according to federal prosecutors.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the now-former officers conspired to falsify documents after Taylor was killed and agreed to lie to investigators following her death.

Hankison – who until Thursday was the only officer charged in connection with Taylor’s killing – was acquitted of three counts of felony wanton endangerment earlier this year after firing 10 rounds into her window and a glass door that went into a neighboring apartment.

On Thursday, he was charged with willfully using unconstitutional force.

This is a developing story