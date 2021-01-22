Breonna Taylor grand jurors file petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives Friday, objecting to the conduct of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and calling for his impeachment.

A press release indicated the attorney for three of the grand jurors in the Taylor case signed onto the petition on their behalf in order to protect their identities.

The petition alleges Cameron breached public trust and failed to comply with his duties by misrepresenting the findings of the grand jury in the Taylor case.

“The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” stated Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the three grand jurors. “This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky. It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability. I am honored and humbled to serve them.”

Spokespersons for Cameron did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the petition.

Glogower told The Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, he wasn’t sure a supermajority of Republican legislators in Frankfort would give the case the deference it deserves, but to continue to talk about the case, review how it was handled and hold people accountable is important.

Cameron was special prosecutor in the Taylor case, investigating her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers entering her house on a search warrant in March. The grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved, for firing bullets into the apartment of Taylor's neighbor.

In the petition and verified affidavit submitted to the House, the petitioners state that at his Sept. 23 press conference announcing the grand jury decision, Cameron "said his office presented 'all of the information' and walked the Grand Jury through 'every homicide offense' before the Grand Jury came to its conclusion."

But according to those grand jurors, "neither Cameron nor anyone from his office mentioned any homicide offense to the grand jury. Not only were no homicide offenses presented as alleged, no charges of any kind were presented to the Grand Jury other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankinson."

The petition goes on to allege that Cameron "deceived the American people and the citizens of this Commonwealth with regard to his office’s handling and involvement in the Breonna Taylor investigation and the resulting legal actions. Attorney General Cameron misled the public during his hour long national press conference in stating that his office’s investigation found … and the grand jury agreed that [police] were justified in the return of deadly fire after having been fired upon...”

The petition asks for the House to remove Cameron from office and disqualify him "from holding any office of honor, trust or profit" within Kentucky because he "lied to the Grand Jury by excluding information and charges available to them, then lied to the public about what he had told the Grand Jury."

In addition to the three grand jurors, several other Kentuckians signed onto the petition, including Jennifer Smith, Cameron French and Brett Darling, according to attorney Anna Whites.

The petitioners also call for Cameron's impeachment for "incitement and support of insurrection and violence," citing his involvement with a Republican attorneys general organization that financed robocalls to protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Rule of Law Defense Fund — a fundraising arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, where Cameron serves on the executive committee — called on people to march on the Capitol that day and called on Congress "to stop the steal. We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue the fight to protect the integrity of our election."

A deadly riot and insurrection took place as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden's victory as both chambers were evacuated.

The petition also alleges Cameron misspent taxpayer funds and abused his office by joining a lawsuit challenging ballots in Pennsylvania, which "created baseless doubt about the 2020 Presidential election by seeking to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters."

Two days after Biden was declared by the winner of the presidential race in November, Cameron signed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit challenging the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to allow mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrived in the mail by the following Friday.

Claiming this legal challenge "invites other states to challenge Kentucky’s voting," the petition alleges Cameron did so "to promote his own political aspirations."

“We were happy to help in the role that we could to continue to try to put the appropriate accountability in the right place for how the Breonna Taylor investigation and grand jury presentation was handled,” Glogower said. “Mr. Cameron continues to blatantly disregard the truth.”

This marks the third impeachment petition filed against a state official in recent weeks, following petitions filed against Gov. Andy Beshear and state Rep. Robert Goforth, which are now before a newly created impeachment committee in the House.

The House impeachment committee created earlier this month to take up the petition to remove Beshear from office is scheduled to have its next meeting on Wednesday.

