Breonna Taylor: Hunger strike begins amid US racism protests

Rideshare drivers in LA are among those protesting

Protesters in Kentucky are on hunger strike demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in her home in March.

The strike comes as thousands of US workers walk off the job on Monday to protest racism, inequality and police brutality.

The Strike for Black Lives builds the country-wide protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in May.

Many of the striking workers are considered "essential" in the pandemic.

Organisers said tens of thousands of workers in at least 25 cities were predicted to protest for at least part of the work day on Monday.

Those unable to leave the job for the entire day are instead holding lunchtime rallies and kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds - the time that Minneapolis prosecutors initially said that ex-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, allegedly killing him.

Protesters in New York City held a rally outside Trump Tower More

Who is on hunger strike?

Four hunger strikers in Louisville, Kentucky, are demanding that two city officers involved in Taylor's death - Sgt John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove - be fired and stripped of their pensions.

Ex-Detective Brett Hankison, who was also involved in a raid on Taylor's apartment in March, was fired but is appealing the decision.

The four strikers are also live-streaming their strike on their Facebook page, Hunger Strikers for Breonna.

"In this form, we can control it," one participant, Ari Maybe, told the Courier Journal, adding that the strike will take place on private property.

"It's not like a sit-in, where we can be arrested. It's not like a protest, where there's a beginning and an end. We control the beginning, the end and the entire narrative."

She added that in addition to the four people involved, they have support from around 35 others, including medical personnel and a crew responsible for the Facebook stream.

Who else is striking?

Fast-food servers, healthcare workers, ride-share drivers, airport workers, cleaning staff and workers from many other industries are taking part in a larger, separate national day of protest, which brings together a coalition of labour unions and social justice organisations.

The strikers are calling for lawmakers to create equal opportunities for racial minorities and for corporations to take stronger action to support civil rights. The diverse group is calling for higher wages for all workers as well as better healthcare access, sick leave, and child support among other demands.

Protesters outside the capitol building in Washington call for a second stimulus bill More

The airport in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died in police custody, was also the scene of protests More

In Manhattan, workers are protesting outside Trump Tower, calling for Republicans to approve the Heroes Act, a second economic stimulus bill that has already been approved by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

In Missouri, protesters gathered at a McDonald's restaurant, then marched to a memorial for Michael Brown, a black teenager who was killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

In Los Angeles, workers led a "car caravan" to the University of Southern California to "demand the nation's second-largest school district and the university drop their use of the [Los Angeles Police Department] on campuses", according to a press release.