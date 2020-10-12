Breonna Taylor juror slams Cameron for preventing public statements on case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is against the juror speaking publicly about Breonna Taylor’s case

The anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case who brought legal action to make the proceedings public has now criticized its special prosecutor, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The anonymous juror asked a judge for permission to speak out about the secret grand jury deliberations over whether to charge any Louisville officers in connection with Taylor’s death. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell hasn’t yet made a decision. However, as theGrio reported, Cameron has made clear he would appeal the ruling if the juror’s request was granted.

In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kevin Glogower, an attorney representing the anonymous juror, filed a response on Sunday and accused Cameron of using his position. The juror took offense to Cameron speaking publicly about the case but the same courtesy not being reciprocated.

“Anonymous Grand Juror #1 submits the Attorney General cannot choose to part from the rules in disclosing information and then use his position to prevent others from responding to his misleading remarks,” the filing, obtained by CNN, read in part.

The filing further added that Cameron’s disclosures “makes it overwhelmingly clear it is his position he should be allowed to discuss portions of the grand jury proceedings that were not recorded but no one else should have the same ability, no matter how inconsistent his public statements are with the actual recordings.”

Taylor, 26, died in March after a botched no-knock raid was executed by Louisville police officers. After months of public outcry and protests, a Jefferson grand jury in September chose not to directly indict any of the cops who were present at the scene.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce a grand jury’s decision to indict one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on September 23, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Former Detective Brett Hankison was instead indicted with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, which carries up to five years in prison. He was previously fired in June for his role in the shooting.

Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove have not been charged for their alleged involvement in Taylor’s death.

Cameron has maintained that the actions of the officers were “justified” and has been steadfast against making the proceedings public under the belief it would cause “irreparable harm,” per his court motion.

“Grand jury secrecy has existed for centuries. Research has not revealed any Kentucky case permitting a grand juror to violate his or her oath, and the most analogous case from a sister state denied a similar request. There is no doubt that the question presented is substantial and is surely deserving of appellate review,” the document read.

