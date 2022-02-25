Breonna Taylor’s mother ‘kicked out’ of courtroom for wearing jacket with image of daughter’s face

The mother of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment during a botched raid in Louisville, Kentucky, was “kicked out and escorted” from a courtroom during a related trial for an officer involved in the deadly incident.

Tamika Palmer was reportedly instructed to leave the court during a criminal trial for former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison after she showed up wearing a letterman jacket with a large “B” and an image of her daughter’s face.

The jacket also included the date of the raid, when three officers with a no-knock warrant entered Taylor’s apartment looking for two people suspected of selling drugs. Officers fired more than 20 rounds into the apartment.

According to Taylor’s younger sister, Juniyah Palmer, a court official told her mother that her jacket wasn’t “going to work” and violated a courtroom dress code that “no one should wear any attire or display any object that is so inherently prejudicial that it would deprive the defendant of a fair trial.”

They were reportedly escorted from the courthouse.

Hankison fired 10 shots near a side door during the raid, though none of the rounds hit Taylor. Prosecutors argue that his shots endangered her neighbours, including a couple and their child.

His is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted.

