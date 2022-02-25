Breonna Taylor’s mother ‘kicked out’ of courtroom for wearing jacket with image of daughter’s face

(Independent)

The mother of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment during a botched raid in Louisville, Kentucky, was “kicked out and escorted” from a courtroom during a related trial for an officer involved in the deadly incident.

Tamika Palmer was reportedly instructed to leave the court during a criminal trial for former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison after she showed up wearing a letterman jacket with a large “B” and an image of her daughter’s face.

The jacket also included the date of the raid, when three officers with a no-knock warrant entered Taylor’s apartment looking for two people suspected of selling drugs. Officers fired more than 20 rounds into the apartment.

According to Taylor’s younger sister, Juniyah Palmer, a court official told her mother that her jacket wasn’t “going to work” and violated a courtroom dress code that “no one should wear any attire or display any object that is so inherently prejudicial that it would deprive the defendant of a fair trial.”

They were reportedly escorted from the courthouse.

Hankison fired 10 shots near a side door during the raid, though none of the rounds hit Taylor. Prosecutors argue that his shots endangered her neighbours, including a couple and their child.

His is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted.