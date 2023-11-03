Breonna Taylor’s Neighbor: The Louisville PD Shot Up My Home
The federal trial has begun for former Louisville officer Brett Hankison, the officer accused of sloppily firing shots into Breonna Taylor’s apartment from the sidewalk. Day one kicked off with the testimony of a neighbor who was not only a victim but could’ve died from the stray bullets.
Chelsey Napper, who was seven months pregnant at the time, lived right next to Taylor and recounted the fateful events the night of March 13, 2020. Napper testified that she heard a loud noise outside followed by a hail of gunfire which were the bullets that flew toward Taylor and her boyfriend after four Louisville officers broke into Taylor’s apartment. Authorities said after the initial shooting, Hankison fired ten blind rounds toward the building, per AP’s report.
Read more
We know why Simone Biles doesn’t get the same attention as Taylor Swift at NFL games
Costco Continues to Sell Banned Surveillance Equipment, Lawmakers Say
Vegas Residents Tear Down Film Placed Over Pedestrian Bridges To Blocks View Of F1 Race [Update]
Sexy Anime RPG Puts Players In ‘Gem Debt’ To Pay Off Dev’s Mistake
Hankison’s lawyers argued during opening statements that the former K-9 officer with 17 years of experience was making a “tactical move” when he spun away from Taylor’s front door, ran to the side of the apartment and fired shots through a glass door and bedroom window.
“None of Brett Hankison’s rounds hit anyone. No one,” his attorney, Jack Byrd said during opening arguments Thursday.
Federal prosecutors told the jury that Hankison fired his shots after the gunfire between other officers and Taylor’s boyfriend had stopped. Hankison’s attorneys disputed that there was a pause between the gunfire between officers at the door and Hankison’s shots. None of the officers involved in the raid had turned on their body cameras.
Hankison was the only one out of the four officers slammed with state charges but was acquitted after pleading not guilty, per The New York Times. He is currently facing two federal civil rights charges that each carry a maximum of life in prison upon conviction.
More from The Root
Silent Hill Game Disables Chat After Too Many Posts About Ejaculation
Martin Scorsese comments on Brendan Fraser's Killers Of The Flower Moon performance, coins incredible new phrase
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.