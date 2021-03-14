Breonna Taylor: Protest marks anniversary of police killing


Hundreds of people have gathered in the US city of Louisville for a rally to mark a year since the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black paramedic shot dead when police raided her home.

The incident caused outrage, spurring protests against racism and brutality.

Ms Taylor was shot by officers who forced entry into her home using a "no-knock" warrant that meant they did not have to announce themselves.

The three police officers who carried out the raid were eventually sacked.

During the operation Ms Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot and wounded one of the officers. Earlier this month a charge of attempted murder against him was dropped.

Mr Walker said he fired once because he believed criminals were breaking in. The officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor.

However, a grand jury decided not to charge any of them over Ms Taylor's death, sparking protests.

During Saturday's demonstration in Louisville, speakers demanded justice for Breonna Taylor.

"It's been a year and justice has not been served," Camille Bascus, a 50-year-old African American, told the AFP news agency.

Ahead of the rally, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement that he would "never understand the unimaginable grief" of Ms Taylor's family and loved ones.

"Today we remember Breonna Taylor, her tragic and unnecessary loss and the immense work we have ahead of us," he said.

The FBI's Louisville field office also issued a statement saying that its investigation into Ms Taylor's death had made "significant progress" since it began last May, without providing further details.

Ms Taylor's killing did not initially attract nationwide attention. But it received renewed focus after the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, which ignited anti-racism protests around the world.

'We're going to keep on fighting'

By Shrai Popat, BBC News in Louisville

On the anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, her hometown of Louisville is determined that the US doesn't forget her. Flowers, candles and murals of Ms Taylor are centre stage in Jefferson Square Park - dubbed Injustice Square or "Breewayy" by many locals. Surrounding roads have been closed off, but many feel that the security measures are excessive for a day of remembrance. "No-one who organised today asked for these barricades," said Attica Scott, a Kentucky state representative.

Ms Scott has been a fixture at many of the marches following Ms Taylor's death. She has also proposed a state-wide adoption of "Breonna's Law" - the Louisville legislation banning the use of no-knock warrants. "We're going to keep on fighting," she said.

The chant "Say her name" resounded at the anti-racism protests of last summer, a call for justice for black women in the US. But for many in downtown Louisville, this demand hasn't been met. "There's always time to arrest, indict and convict the men who killed Breonna Taylor," said Lonita Baker, the Taylor family lawyer. So far, that hasn't happened.

The city of Louisville paid $12m (£8.6m) to Ms Taylor's family and agreed to police reforms to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Only one of the police officers who took part in the deadly raid faced any charges linked to the botched raid. Brett Hankison was charged with endangering Ms Taylor's neighbours by firing into a next door apartment.


Ms Taylor was shot six times during a police raid

Earlier this week the city of Minneapolis reached a $27m settlement with the family of George Floyd - the unarmed US black man whose death last May sparked protests worldwide.

Mr Floyd's death after being trapped under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin was captured on camera.

"That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a black man sends a powerful message that black lives do matter and police brutality against people of colour must end," said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.

Jury selection is under way for the murder trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on Mr Floyd's neck as he begs for his life and says "I can't breathe". He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

