Breonna Taylor protesters want police in jail. Instead, 435 of them have been arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The chants continued even as the zip ties closed on the wrists of the protester. His hands cuffed behind his back, he shouted through his “Breonna Taylor” emblazoned mask: “Say her name!”

The seated crowd of protesters, sometimes raising a fist and sometimes linking arm-in-arm as they awaited their imminent arrests for trespassing on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s property on Tuesday evening, chanted back, “Breonna Taylor!”

The man's voice faded as he was escorted away by an officer, but the chants carried on. They continued the next day, too, as a group of supporters cheered protesters after they were released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Since the protests began 49 days ago, 435 individuals have been arrested, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Those arrests have been a defining element of the demonstrations that have crisscrossed the city.

Protesters have been arrested for inciting a riot during repeated clashes with police downtown, for disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway during a Black Lives Matter Louisville-organized protest blocking the Second Street Bridge last month, and for trespassing at Cameron's home Tuesday during a protest organized by the national group Until Freedom.

Fact check: Debunking 7 widely shared rumors in the Breonna Taylor police shooting

The arrests, however, have not slowed protests, and instead have played a constant role in the Breonna Taylor movement.

The 87 arrested on Tuesday — and charged with felonies for intimidating a participant in the legal process — were the latest example of protesters being unfazed by punishment from a justice system they don’t endorse.

“Getting arrested and engaging in civil disobedience sends a message that we’re willing to escalate, and we’re willing to risk more,” said Linda Sarsour, co-founder of Until Freedom and one of the 87 arrested on Tuesday.

Protesters for Breonna Taylor are arrested after sitting on the lawn at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Tuesday afternoon. More

'I love getting locked up ... for standing up for what’s right.'

There have been daily, organic marches each day for the past seven weeks, and Sarsour and Until Freedom previously visited Kentucky for a rally in Frankfort in late June.

But being arrested can have a more profound impact.

“What a direct action does is it takes us to a direct target. It was very clear that we were going to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house because he has influence and power over our demand,” Sarsour said. “We had a singular demand: Arrest and charge the cops involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor.”

Some of the 87 arrested Tuesday were celebrities and athletes, and some came from out of town. However, others, such as Sidney Williams, were Louisville residents who volunteered to be arrested for a cause they believe in. Williams said he was detained for 17 hours and spent the night on a concrete floor.

What if the Breonna Taylor officers aren’t charged? Embers could spark a 'powder keg'

“The value of an arrest is, when people like me who have everyday 9-to-5 jobs and who are working in communities and serving and things of that nature, decide to risk getting arrested, that’s when I feel like we’re showing people in power that we mean business,” Williams said.

Chris Wells, a leader at the daily Jefferson Square Park marches, was arrested on June 17 after protesters blocked traffic in downtown Louisville. He’s quit his jobs and put his life “on hold” for the protests, and to him, the arrest is almost a badge of honor.

“I love getting locked up,” he said. “You know why? Because it was for standing up for what’s right. I didn’t get locked up for selling drugs, I didn’t get locked up for killing no one, I didn’t get locked up for doing anything wrong. I got locked up for standing up for what’s right.”