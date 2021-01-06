Breonna Taylor: Two Louisville officers fired over roles in shooting

Image shows Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor, 26, was a decorated emergency medical technician

Two US police officers linked to a notorious raid in which young black medic Breonna Taylor was fatally shot have been fired, authorities have said.

Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes are the latest officers to be dismissed over the shooting in March last year.

The incident in Kentucky caused outrage, spurring protests against racism and police brutality.

Ms Taylor, 26, died when police raided her home in connection to a drug case.

The FBI said Mr Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Ms Taylor at her home in Louisville.

Louisville police dismissed Mr Cosgrove for violating procedures for use of force and failing to use a body camera during the search, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Wednesday.

Mr Jaynes, the newspaper said, was fired for violating the police force's policy for truthfulness and search warrant preparation.

During the raid, Ms Taylor's boyfriend fired at the officers who he said he believed were attackers breaking into their home.

Police say they knocked on the door to announce their presence before breaking down the door with a battering ram.

Ms Taylor's boyfriend said police did not make their presence known, and he fired out of self-defence. Three officers returned fire with 32 shots, six of which hit Ms Taylor.

Ms Taylor's name became a global rallying cry as people demanded a thorough investigation into her death.

Black Lives Matter activists in the US have demanded that Louisville police take stronger action against the officers in the case and say that police too often escape unpunished after killing members of the public.

But despite the outcry against Ms Taylor's shooting, no criminal charges were sought relating to her death.

Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Trump Says He ‘Loves’ Protesters Who Stormed Capitol, Urges Them to Leave Peacefully

    President Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "go home in peace.""I know you're hurt," Trump said in a pre-taped video posted to Twitter. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now."> pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021He added: "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • US Capitol siege: Officials 'discuss 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump' as Republicans turn backs on president

    US Capitol in lockdown: Follow the latest news A wave of top officials quit the White House on Wednesday, turning their backs on Donald Trump hours after the US Capitol was stormed by his supporters. Incited by the US president, violent protesters broke into the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the result of the November election. The US media reported that Mr Trump's Cabinet secretaries were discussing invoking the 25th amendment to remove the president. The amendment theoretically allows for the removal of a president who is incapacitated or unwilling to perform their duties. Invoking it would require Vice President Mike Pence to lead the Cabinet in a vote on removing Mr Trump. CNN said that unnamed Republican leaders revealed that the 25th amendment had been discussed, saying they had described Trump as "out of control." Seventeen Democratic congressmen signed a letter on Wednesday night calling on Mr Pence to enact the amendment and remove Mr Trump.

  • What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

    If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

    A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands' 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • U.S. to urge firms comply with China investment ban in new guidance, sources say

    The U.S. State Department plans to release as soon as Wednesday a fact sheet urging U.S. investors to comply with an executive order banning investments in alleged Chinese military companies, according to three people familiar with the matter and a copy of the document seen by Reuters. The executive order, released by the Trump administration in November, bars Americans from buying securities of 35 Chinese companies that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military, starting in November 2021. Confusion over what the order requires prompted the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday to announce plans to delist three Chinese telecom companies that the Pentagon added to the blacklist.

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott will ‘likely’ vote against Pennsylvania’s Biden electors

    U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will “likely” vote against the certification of the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Florida’s junior senator announced Wednesday morning.

  • Family Demands Justice in Death of Filipina Flight Attendant

    What is known so far: Christine Angelica Dacera, a 23-year-old cabin crew member of Philippine Airlines, was found dead in a City Garden Hotel bathtub in Makati City on New Year's Day, local media reported. The day before, Dacera checked in at the four-star hotel with three individuals: Rommel Galida, Gregorio Angelo Rafael De Guzman and John Dela Serna. A lawyer from the victim’s family said these men came from the adjacent hotel room.