Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Details Night She Was Fatally Shot By Police

Evie B.
·3 min read

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris were joined by Breonna Taylor’s family to discuss the dreadful murder of Breonna.

On March 13, 2020, officers broke down Taylor’s door and fatally shot her. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, was the only one with her who witnessed it all. He details everything that really occurred at the hands of police on the heartbreaking evening of her murder. Through body camera footage collected from authorities, Walker describes it all minute by minute on The Red Table Talk.

Since the four officers were federally charged with her death, this is the first interview Breonna Taylor’s mother and sister have done together where they disclose atrocious details about the loss of their loved one and the cover-up that trailed with the case.

Taylor, who was 26 at the time she was killed, was an emergency medical technician who was in the comfort of her own home, asleep with her boyfriend when the Louisville Metro Police officers stormed into her home carrying out a nighttime “no-knock” warrant.  Allegedly, they were searching for a suspected drug dealer, and later in the investigation, it was discovered that part o the search warrant was falsified.

In a panicked moment, once the door was broken down, Walker believed they were intruders and as a legally registered firearm holder, he let off one shot, hoping it would scare the intruders away, however, the officers responded by firing back 22 bullets, one of which hit Taylor’s chest and instantly ended her life.

Walker wasn’t even aware it was the police in the apartment, and in the heartbreaking call to the police, you’ll hear him frantically shouting,  “I don’t know what happened. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.”

Immediately after, Walker clarified on the show that police demanded he come outside, and he figured “The only way for her to possibly even get some help is if I go outside.”

“So either they’re gonna shoot and kill me and then come help her, or they’re gonna talk to me and then come help her. Either way, I have to come outside, he added.”

While discussing the incident on the red table, Walker shared that he discovered his girlfriend died after he was taken into custody as a suspect and questioned by the police.

“Now I’m knowing what they’re probably accusing me of at this point, so I’m scared,” he said.  “They’re trying to ask me questions about me, and I’m like, ‘Listen, I’ll get to that. Where is Breonna? Is Breonna OK? Is she alive?” he added.

Walker continued to tell the show that nobody was answering his questions, and he found out his girlfriend died while sitting in jail.

“They didn’t say her name, but they said a woman was killed. That’s how I found out,” he explained.

Red Table Talk obtained the extremely painful police footage from the incident, which displays officers screaming at Walker, ordering him to walk backward from the apartment to where they stood.

“What is this about? We’re both just regular working people,”  footage shows a tearful Walker asking.

“My girlfriend is dead,” brokenhearted and panic-stricken, Walker tearfully tells the police.

“I don’t give a—keep walking,” One of the trifling officers replied.

Not long after his innocent girlfriend was deceased, Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and assault. However, the charges were dropped in 2020 when the case led to a bombardment of scrutiny and national outrage.

In August of this year, federal authorities charged four former Louisville, Kentucky police officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlet, Brett Hankinson and Kyle Meany, with violating Taylor’s civil rights. Eventually, Goodlet pleaded guilty to conspiracy, and she is facing up to five years in jail if convicted, which is hugely inadequate for taking an innocent life.

Watch the emotional Red Table Talk episode on Facebook Watch now and let us know your thoughts.

