Breonna Taylor's family to appear Wednesday on Red Table Talk. Check out the preview

Breonna Taylor's mother, sister and former boyfriend Kenneth Walker are set to join Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

The episode is titled “How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor: The Only Witness Speaks Out," with a release sent earlier this week noting the show will include Walker, "the only witness to Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police," explaining "what really happened that tragic night."

In a clip released before the episode was published, Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, asks the trio how any of the actions that took place the night of Taylor's death were justified.

Breonna Taylor case:NAACP says Attorney General Daniel Cameron must resign or be impeached over case

Walker, who was with Taylor at the time of the fatal shooting, said he was a legal gun owner at the time of the event and shot at police who had entered the apartment to protect his residence. Walker has previously said he never heard the Louisville Metro Police officers who were on the scene that night announce they were police before entering the apartment.

"I think the only crime I committed that night was being Black," Walker, who was joined by Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer and sister Juniyah Palmer on the show, said in the clip.

The episode is set to air Wednesday at noon. Check out the preview clip here:

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020, which to a large protest movement against police violence in Louisville and around the country. Only one person was charged at the state level – former LMPD officer Brett Hankison, who was found not guilty of wanton endangerment over bullets he fired that entered other nearby apartments.

Federal charges, meanwhile, were filed about two months ago against four current and former LMPD officers accused of violating Taylor's civil rights, amid accusations they lied in the search warrant that allowed them to enter the apartment and had obstructed an investigation into the case. One former officer, Kelly Goodlett, has pleaded guilty to helping falsify an affidavit for the search of the apartment. Hankison was also federally charged over accusations he put Taylor's neighbors in danger.

Story continues

Others are reading:Now up for auction, with no floor for bids: Most expensive home on the Louisville market

LMPD is also being sued by The 490 Project in a lawsuit filed last week over accusations the department violated state law by illegally withholding and destroying records potentially related to Taylor's case.

Watch the Red Table Talk including close family members of Breonna Taylor at noon on Facebook Watch.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Red Table Talk to include interview with Breonna Taylor's family