Breonna Taylor's mom joins campaign to fight Daniel Cameron's bid for governor

The social justice group Until Freedom and Breonna Taylor's family have launched a statewide campaign against Daniel Cameron's bid for Kentucky governor.

Cameron, the state's attorney general, has been criticized for his handling of the investigation into the killing of Taylor, a Black woman who was unarmed when Louisville police shot her during a botched drug raid on her apartment. None of the three officers who fired at Taylor were charged in her death as a result of the state investigation.

In opposing Cameron's bid for higher office, Until Freedom noted he is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and said he is "pro-gun, anti-choice, anti-immigrant, unequivocally supports our policing systems in their current form and is no champion for Black people."

Until Freedom, which is based in New York; members of Louisville 87; and Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, announced the voter engagement campaign against Cameron at Jefferson Square Park, on Monday, which would have been Taylor's 30th birthday. The park was dubbed "Injustice Square Park" during the 2020 racial justice protests that followed her killing at age 26.

Activists are committed to knocking on doors and canvassing as part of the campaign against Cameron, the group said.

Though no police officers were charged in Taylor's death as a result of the state investigation, four former officers face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

Taylor's death also led to a Department of Justice investigation into LMPD. Following its blistering findings, the Justice Department and city are working to forge a consent decree and implement police reforms.

