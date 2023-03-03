Brett DiBiase, former Mississippi DHS official, pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

Dale "Brett" DiBiase, a former deputy administrator for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a news release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

“I applaud our federal partners for continuing to pursue federal charges for each and every individual responsible for stealing from Mississippi’s most needy and vulnerable citizens,” Owens said.

DiBiase, 34, pleaded guilty to a related charge in state court in December 2020, when he admitted he made fraudulent statements for the purpose of defrauding the government.

The guilty plea adds to those made by DiBiase's co-conspirators in the state's largest welfare embezzlement scheme. Six people were indicted on numerous charges in connection with the fraud.

Sentencing in state and federal courts will be made at a later date as the investigation into the fraud continues.

“As I have said before, this case is far from over and both the state of Mississippi and the U.S. government will continue to pursue all those involved in this fraud, regardless of their position or standing,” Owen said.

DiBiase, a former professional wrestler, faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines for the federal charge.

Others indicted and later convicted include former DHS Director John Davis, Nancy New, her son, Zach New, Latimer Smith and Ann McGrew.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

