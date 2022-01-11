Brett Donley sentenced again

Brett Donley, 50, came to Branch County Circuit Court Monday prepared to go to jail for several months after pleading guilty to resisting arrest and domestic violence in December. Instead, he went back home to Ohio with 75 days time served.

Branch County Circuit Court Judge Bill O’Grady noted how Donley seemed to end up before a judge every five years. This time it started the night of June 14, near Sprung Lake.

Donley objected to Daycota Emmons cursing at his mother, now Donley’s former girlfriend. He grabbed the adult man by the neck and pushed him.

Emmons left and walked to the party store near Cary Lake on U.S. 12 where he called Michigan State Police. Two troopers went to the shed-like barn where Donley was staying and banged on the doors. Donley ignored them.

The troopers then had their sergeant obtained a search warrant for the building. When they forced open the door, Donley stood up. He refused to get down as ordered by the troopers.

One of the troopers said he was concerned for his safety because there were needle nosed pliers near where Donley stood. The trooper then fired his taser into Donley who was nearly 20 feet away. Donley removed the barbs then let the troopers cuff him and take him into custody.

Donley has an extensive criminal record in the county. There are at least five prior charges of resisting arrest.

Many of the crimes were considered “bizarre.” O’Grady reminded Donley of the time he stole a security camera from a P&S gas station. There was clear video of Donley’s face on tape as he took the camera.

In 2001, Donley staked out an apartment parking lot to catch two men breaking into cars. He caught them, took their wallets, and coats. He then took one to the apartment of a male victim and had the man strike the alleged thief in the face. He served time for the aggravated battery and robbery.

Donley served prison time in 2014. Riding his motorcycle on U.S. 12, east of Quincy, he wrecked the bike striking a woman as he crashed. He fought police when taken to the hospital for a blood draw. His blood alcohol level was .19.

Story continues

On Donley was a .38 special Smith & Wesson pistol he said he found in a junkyard. O’Grady sentenced him then to 30 months to four years for resisting arrest and 43 months to 10 years for felon in possession of a firearm.

O’Grady suggested Donley go back to Ohio.

“Something lures me back,” he said. “I am getting tired to all this.”

Donley

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Brett Donley sentenced again before Judge O'Grady