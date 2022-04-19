Brett Eldredge To Headline Ribfest June 19 In Wheaton

WHEATON, IL — Brett Eldredge will headline Ribfest on Sunday, June 19. Announced Tuesday, Eldredge is the first headliner unveiled for the 2022 installment of Ribfest, which will be held June 17 through June 20 at DuPage County Fairgrounds.

After a two-year hiatus, due to the coronavirus, Ribfest is making a comeback in Wheaton. The festival had brought live music, carnival rides and, of course, ribs to Naperville for more than 30 years before the pandemic hit.

In 2020 and 2021, Romeoville was set to host Ribfest, but the event was canceled amid coronavirus concerns. The Naperville Park District rejected a proposal in August 2021 to hold a two-day Ribfest at Frontier Sports Complex in June 2022, citing concerns that Ribfest would cause the park district to lose revenue by displacing the complex's patrons throughout the event.

Since its inception, Ribfest has raised more than $18 million to help the Exchange Club of Naperville fight domestic violence and child abuse.

Click the link to buy tickets to see Brett Eldredge at Ribfest.

This article originally appeared on the Wheaton Patch