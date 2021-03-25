Brett Favre reveals he ‘almost wanted to kill himself’ amid painkiller addiction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida

(Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has said he “almost wanted to kill himself” while attempting to give up his addiction to painkillers.

Favre, a Green Bay Packers legend, opened up about his experiences with mental health on an episode of his Bolling with Favre podcast on 23 March during a conversation about rises in addiction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old explained in the podcast that in 1994 he sustained an injury and was given a “couple” of painkillers to help treat the pain, but that he realised the pills “felt pretty good”.

He revealed that over time from that point onwards he eventually developed an addiction and ended up taking two pills “every day” before getting to the point where he was taking a month’s prescription in two days.

“During the 95’ season I had a seizure, the night before a game,” he said, adding that he had never had a seizure before that.

Read more:

Favre said that despite the wake-up call he continued to use painkillers, and eventually had another seizure before he opened up to his family and went to rehab for 75 days.

"I finally figured out, agree with what they’re saying," Favre said. "In other words, manipulate again. And then when I got out, I continued to do what I was doing."

He said that despite the treatment, he fell back into the addiction, and by the end of the 1996 season he was home in Mississippi and was as “low as I possibly could be.”

“Even though I’d won the Superbowl, won MVP, actually won three MVP’s in a row. During this whole time, I hadn’t slept a bit… but I was low,” he said.

"I said it’s one of two things - I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet,” Favre explained. "I sat by the toilet for two hours. Eventually, I dumped the pills in the toilet, flushed them and I almost wanted to kill myself because of doing that.”

He added: "I could not believe that I’ve actually done that and I was so mad at myself because now what was I gonna do?”

Favre said that it took him months to get over the “urge” to take the pills, but that “by the grace of God” he eventually got beyond the addiction after that watershed moment.

The NFL star added that he later returned to rehab for alcohol at the request of his wife, and said he has been sober since.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone free of charge over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Legend Brett Favre Says He Was 'as Low as I Possibly Could Be' During Painkiller Addiction

    "Eventually, I dumped the pills in the toilet, flushed them and I almost wanted to kill myself because of doing that. I could not believe that I had actually done that," Brett Favre said

  • The "Major Issue" Delaying the Royals' Discussions With Harry, Insiders Say

    Although Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was more than two weeks ago, the shock and anger Buckingham Palace experienced in its wake has not waned. In fact, some insiders are saying the enmity between the Sussexes and Prince William has increased since the couple's tell-all, where they brought up allegations of racism regarding an unnamed family member and revealed that Meghan was so distraught over the lack of support she received from the institution, she was driven to thoughts of suicide.But things went from bad to worse a week after the interview when Oprah's best friend, Gayle King, revealed on CBS This Morning that she'd called Harry and Meghan over the weekend and the prince told her that his post-interview conversations with his father and brother were "not productive." She went on to say, "No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time and I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant."King's statement about the royals not speaking to Meghan raised a red flag for William and has made him wonder who exactly should have a seat at the table when the royals discuss the situation, Palace sources told Best Life. "[He] is reluctant to include Meghan in conversations because there is real concern over having what is said be repeated in the media by her friends, even though the Queen wants to begin to restore family relationships by bringing everyone together to talk," an insider told Best Life. "William and the Prince of Wales know they have to begin somewhere with Harry, but there is no trust at the moment. That is the major issue that's preventing talks from moving forward." Read on for more on what's to come with the interview fallout, and for more on where things went wrong, check out The Royals Made This One "Fateful Mistake" With Meghan, Says Insider. In the aftermath of the interview, William believed it was his duty to take the lead. William was instrumental in helping Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles navigate their way through Megxit. Now, in dealing with the crisis that emerged as a result of the Oprah interview, he's done the same, insiders say.William was at the center of two-day crisis talks with his father and grandmother about how to respond to Harry and Meghan's claims. He believes he must shoulder the responsibility of trying to broker some sort of truce in light of what the Queen has had to deal with in recent months. "The Duke of Cambridge believes it is his duty to step up and help his grandmother through this incredibly stressful time," said a source. "The interview first aired while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and the Queen was obviously very concerned with his health. If there is drama more to come, William is going to be the one who will take the lead." And for more on William's role in all of this, check out The One Thing William Must Do to Save the Monarchy, Say Insiders. William is particularly upset over Harry and Meghan's racist allegations against the family. While William has been "reeling from what had happened," as one insider said, he is also "furious at what he considered to be the incredibly disrespectful treatment Her Majesty received from the duke and duchess. William knew very well that their claims made against 'the institution' were claims against the family. He simply could not understand how his brother could do that and continues to struggle with what has happened."Royal sources say it was William who was insistent that Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism be refuted strongly in the Palace's response, but understood that denying the couple's nonspecific claims might further escalate what was already a crisis of epic proportions. "He firmly agreed with the Queen that after the statement was released, there would be nothing further about it coming from the Palace and these matters had to first and foremost be settled privately," a source told Best Life.But the prince was the first royal to confront the issue head-on four days after the interview during an engagement with Duchess Catherine at a London school. When a reporter called out a question about the accusations of racism at the end of William and Kate's visit, he calmly said, “We’re very much not a racist family.” And for more royals news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. William's relationship with the Queen has "massively improved" since Megxit. While the William and Harry's relationship has never been in a more precarious state, William has grown closer to the Queen ever since Harry and Meghan's announcement they were stepping down as senior royals. His role in the handling of the latest chapter in the royal drama has earned him even more respect from his grandmother.“That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input,” a courtier told The Times. The outlet also reported that William feels his relationship with his grandmother has “massively improved” in recent years and their views are “more aligned than ever." And for more on what got them to this place, find out why The Queen Was "Greatly Impressed" by Prince William in 2020, Insiders Say. Despite everything that's happened, William and Harry remain hopeful they can rebuild their fractured relationship. In the same Times interview, a Palace aide said, “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.” Another friend said: “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time."Even with all his grievances and hard feelings with the royal family, Harry told Oprah: “I love William to bits … We’ve been through h*** together."He said at the moment, he'd describe their relationship as giving each other space, but he added, "Time heals all things, hopefully.” And for more on another royal facing a reckoning, check out This Royal Has the Most to Lose From Harry&Meghan's Interview, Insiders Say.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

    Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. "I was as low as I possibly could be," Favre said on an episode of his podcast. Favre began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 before moving to the Packers, where he established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time during a 16-season spell.

  • ‘What’s In It For Us’ podcast reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

    Joining Dr. Christina Greer this week is the founder of the Been Down Project, Amber Crowder. Tune in as our hosts discuss the traumatic anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deb Haaland becoming the first Native American woman leading the Department of the Interior, and the recent #StopAsianHate movement. “March 9 was when CNN started to use the word pandemic to describe the outbreak,” says Dr. Greer.

  • 24 ways to eat with the seasons and support local farmers in Charlotte

    Next level your healthy lifestyle with a CSA: We tell you how to get a subscription to the harvest of a local farm.

  • Is the holiday restart about to be delayed, and what will the consequences be?

    The mood music surrounding the rules on overseas travel developed a more sombre tone last week. Epidemiologists and politicians – including the Prime Minister – sounded an alarm over the state of the pandemic in Europe, the risks from the spread of new mutations, and how they may affect the restart of international travel. New legislation likely to be passed today now also allows the Government to fine people £5,000 for breaking the travel rules and for the ban on overseas holidays to be extended until the end of June. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the May 17 date for reopening international travel has been pushed back. But it allows for that to happen. In another telling development, the Prime Minister also that he would give more news about foreign travel on April 5, a week earlier than expected, since the Global Travel Taskforce, which is looking into the issue, isn’t due to report until April 12. Quite what this means isn’t clear. But it is hard to see how an earlier update will bring good news when all the emphasis from both scientists and politicians has been on the need for caution. The optimist in me still hopes that we will get a managed return to overseas travel by the end of May, with a handful of destinations with low levels of infection and variants being reopened to British travellers and others added as the summer progresses. I have a flight booked to Greece on June 5 and I certainly haven’t given up on that yet. But clearly we need to be prepared for a delay. And that would trigger a potentially disastrous new round of cancellations, adding to a refund crisis which, for many of us, is still unresolved. The industry estimated last year that the total cost of refunds could reach £7 billion. There is no reliable data specifying how much of that has been returned, but much of it is being held in the form of Refund Credit Notes (RCNs) – a CAA-backed scheme which allows a credit to be protected by the Atol bonding scheme in case the operator goes out of business. And we know there are still significant issues with many airlines and several operators failing to give refunds or RCNs. Only this week, the Competition and Monopolies Authority (CMA) announced it was beginning legal action against Teletext Holidays for failing to meet its legal obligations to refund cancelled holidays, having initiated similar action against Lastminute.com last month. A delay of more than two weeks to travel to key holiday destinations after May 17 would hit the heavily-booked half term week (May 29-June 6) and trigger millions more cancellations. If this does happen, it is vital that we avoid a repeat of last year’s crisis, where we lurched from one uncertainty to the next, with major destinations being opened or proscribed with only hours notice, and consumers forced to make balancing payments for holidays which were unlikely to happen and then left struggling for refunds or holding travel vouchers worth thousands of pounds which they still don’t know if they will be able to use. I obviously don’t know what Boris Johnson intends to announce on April 5 and or what the Global Travel Taskforce will report on April 12. I doubt they do yet, either. But it needs to include the following: 1. An extension to the validity of RCNs. As it stands, they can only be issued up to March 31, and only retain their financial protection until September 30. Obviously the first date must be extended, but if the May 17 restart is postponed, the second must too – a window of only two or three months for people to rebook their travel arrangements is simply not long enough. 2. In the event of a further postponement of international travel, targeted financial help to prevent travel company failures and the loss of key expertise. 3. A formal review into the issues surrounding refunds, to make sure that all those who have lost money are fully reimbursed and that protection arrangements are reformed so that consumers are never left in this situation again.

  • Biden froze border wall funding — now a government watchdog will decide if that was legal

    Biden’s executive order halting wall funding a ‘blatant violation’ of federal law, GOP senators claim

  • Stockton to pay $3.25M to family whose son was killed by officer

    The City of Stockton has agreed to pay $3.25 million in a civil settlement to the children of a man who was killed by Stockton police in 2016. Colby Friday, 30, was shot and killed by Stockton police Officer David Wells on Aug. 16, 2016, in the parking lot of Pena's Market. The complaint filed against City of Stockton officials in federal court had claimed that Colby was unarmed and mistaken for a domestic violence suspect when he was fatally shot by Wells. Denise Friday Hall, Colby's mother, said the money from the settlement will go to Colby's children, who are below the age of 18. See more in the video above.

  • University of Michigan OKs 'net zero' carbon emission plan

    The University of Michigan announced a plan Thursday to achieve “net zero” carbon footprint status for its $12.5 billion endowment by 2050 through measures including shifting away from investment in fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. It calls for $140 million worth of new investments in solar and wind developments and projects to limit carbon emissions. “The fundamental goal is to wring carbon out of our entire investment portfolio,” board member Mark Bernstein said.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Canada border agents had valid interest in Huawei CFO, prosecutor tells extradition judge

    Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • 'Arrested Development' stars honor Jessica Walter: 'Rest in Peace Mama Bluth'

    "Arrested Development" cast members Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Tony Hale and David Cross mourned the death of Jessica Walter, who played Lucille Bluth.

  • Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

    Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation’s war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country’s Independence Day. The parade will feature tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the ancient Acropolis. It was being attended by dignitaries from Russia, Britain and France, the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, as well as the president of Cyprus.

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive