Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·1 min read
Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses with other justices during their official group photo at the Supreme Court, Nov. 30, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court announced Friday.

Kavanaugh, 56, has been fully vaccinated since January and has no symptoms, the court said in a statement. Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters, who are also fully vaccinated, tested negative on Thursday.

He had a routine COVID test on Thursday ahead of a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, scheduled for Friday.

As a result of his positive test, he will not attend Barrett’s investiture.

The Supreme Court’s next term is set to begin Monday, when justices are due to hear oral arguments in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

All nine justices were tested Monday morning prior to a conference where they met to discuss cases for the upcoming term, and all tested negative, including Kavanaugh, the court said.

