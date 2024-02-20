Brevard 2024-2025 school calendar: first day of school, exams after Memorial Day and more

Brevard County students and their families will see few changes in their 2024-25 routine in the upcoming school year, though they should be prepared to send their kids back to class after Memorial Day.

During their most recent meeting, Brevard's school board approved the 2024-2025 school calendar, which is similar to this year's calendar. The biggest difference comes at the end of the year, with students required to come back to class after Memorial Day to finish their exams.

The number of days per semester in the 2024-2025 year is the same as that of the current year, with students scheduled for 89 days in school during the first semester and 91 days the second semester.

Teachers are scheduled to be in school 96 days the first semester and 94 days the second semester. They get six paid holidays.

Dates to remember

This upcoming year, students will return to school Monday, Aug. 12.

During the 2023-2024 school year, the first day of school for most students fell on a Thursday, Aug. 10, and not everyone started on the same day. Kindergartners returned to school the following Tuesday, Aug. 15, and VPK started Thursday, Aug. 17.

The final day of classes for the 2024-2025 school year falls on Wednesday, May 28. This means that students will return to class after Memorial Day, which falls on May 26.

This year, the final day of classes is on May 24, a Friday. Memorial Day is the following week.

What holidays do students have off?

Kids and teachers go on winter break Dec. 23 and will return Monday, Jan. 6. They'll have other holidays throughout the year, though these could change, depending on if the Space Coast sees a hurricane this year and classes need to be canceled.

Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day

Monday, Oct. 14 — Student holiday (teacher work day)

Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29 — Thanksgiving break

Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents' Day (teacher professional development day)

Friday, March 14 — Student holiday (teacher work day)

Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 21 — Spring break

Friday, April 18 — Teacher/student holiday

Monday, May 26 — Memorial Day

When are exams?

First-semester exams will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 20, while second-semester exams will take place Friday, May 23, through Wednesday, May 28.

During the 2023-2024 school year, first-semester exams were held Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 22. Second-semester exams will be held Wednesday, May 22, through Friday, May 24.

What about year-round school?

Year-round school is not something BPS currently offers, but it's something Board Chair Megan Wright suggested as a possibility in December. She said she had gone through year-round school when she was in elementary school and felt it might help prevent teacher burnout and the "summer slide," where students struggle to get back into the groove of classwork after time off.

Though she was hopeful about offering year-round school as soon as next year, the 2024-2025 calendar only spans the traditional school year. When Florida Today reached out about where things stood regarding year-round school, Wright did not respond.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law establishing a pilot program that spans four years. The program will implement year-round school at certain locations in some districts during the 2024-2025 school year and will study the pros and cons of this kind of schooling. It is only for elementary schools.

