Brevard advisory panel to weigh in on new Indian River Lagoon cleanup plan

Want to weigh in on a half-billion dollar plan to clean up the Indian River Lagoon?

On Friday, the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee, which recommends how to spend Brevard County's lagoon half-cent sales tax, will consider this year's lagoon cleanup plan at its next public meeting in Viera.

The lagoon tax brings in more than $50 million per year and is used to help pay for such things as muck dredging and hooking neighborhoods up to sewer systems.

Is muck dredging the best bang for the lagoon buck?

The 10-year plan outlines some $585.7 million in lagoon cleanups in 16 different categories, including muck dredging, sewage, stormwater,, public education, shellfish restoration and other projects.

The draft plan comes in the wake of grassroots efforts to renew the 10-year sales tax, which expires in 2016.

Too much nitrogen and phosphorus from septic tanks, sewage spills, fertilizers and rotted gunk on the lagoon bottom spur excess algae and seaweed that choke out seagrass — the linchpin of lagoon marine life. All the decomposed plants then create a vicious cycle of viscous organic muck that clouds out seagrass every time it stirs up. The muck also pulses out the two nutrients into the water, making even more algae grow.

While recent water quality and seagrass data show hints of ecological rebound, resource managers say there's a long way to go to get the lagoon back to what it was in the 1940s. Resource managers have set a goal of restoring lagoon seagrass coverage to what aerial photos showed during World War II.

The county's latest lagoon makes no significant shifts in priority, says Virginia Barker, director of Brevard's Natural Resources Management Office.

About 59% of the plan's effort and expense is split among multiple projects to reduce incoming nitrogen and phosphorus loads to healthy levels, according to the draft plan. And about 37% of the effort and expense is directed toward muck removal to address decades of past excess nutrient loading.

Cities and other stakeholders submit projects annually to Brevard County for inclusion in the draft plan. The appointed Citizen Oversight Committee reviews the projects and recommends them to Brevard County Commission.

The economic value of the lagoon is estimated at a total present value of at least $6 billion, the draft plan says.

"Despite unprecedented algae blooms and fish kills, conditions could become worse," the draft plan warns. "If large-scale fish kills continue with increasing frequency, algae blooms continue or become toxic, or there is a pathogen outbreak, then real estate, tourism, and the quality of life and health for Brevard County residents would likely suffer."

Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee

When: 8:30 a.m. Friday Jan. 19

Where: 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Building C, in the Florida Room(3rd floor) Or View on Space Coast Government TV: www.brevardfl.gov/Communications/SpaceCoastGovernmentTelevision

Read the draft lagoon cleanup plan: www.brevardfl.gov/SaveOurLagoon/ProjectPlan

