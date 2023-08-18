Brevard Arts leaders react to commission's cancellation of cultural grants

TechCrunch

Twitter, er X, competitor Bluesky buckled following Elon Musk's announcement that X will no longer support the "block" function in favor of mutes only. Users on Bluesky were seeing issues with slow load times and the occasional error message when trying to load posts. The company has often had to deal with the influx of users when Twitter announces a particularly unwelcome change, and that could be the case here -- though members of the Bluesky team have not yet confirmed what's causing the issues at hand or whether the timing is coincidental.