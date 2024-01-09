Brevard braces for possible tornadoes, hail and rough seas

Forecasters warn of downed tree limbs, power outages and extremely dangerous boating conditions in lakes, rivers and near-shore waters as this year's nastiest storm so far hits the Space Coast.

Here's the upshot of what to expect in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Could Brevard see tornadoes?

Yes. An isolated tornado or two (possibly strong, with winds up to 70 mph), cloud to ground lightening and small hail. Most winds will be 25 to 50 mph. A gale warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday, from Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet.

A lone beach walker heads south from 2nd Light Beach at Patrick Space Force Base Tuesday morning, leaving footprints in the sand that were erased by the wind moments later. Rough seas and balmy weather preceded storms expected across the state, with high-hazard flags warning beachgoers at lifeguard stations along the coast.

When will it start?

The storms could begin impacting Brevard after 5 p.m. Tuesday, although a wind advisory will be in effect for Brevard from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, weather officials reported.

Severe storm threatens Space Coast with intense winds, rains

How high will the seas be?

For the most part, 5 to 7 feet today in coastal Brevard, Volusia, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties, including strong rip currents.

What will those counties experience beachside?

Localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surfs.

There is high rip-current risk through Wednesday morning and a high surf advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday to7 a.m. Wednesday.

What else can we expect from those winds and seas?

Hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Until 7 p.m. Tuesday, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including tree limbs getting blown down and a resulting power outages.

How much rain should Brevard expect?

One to 2 inches.

What about waterspouts?

They are possible across inland lakes, the intracoastal waters and the local Atlantic waters as the storm moves through, so marine interests should remain vigilant.

What can you do?

Prepare for travel delays around the afternoon commute. Secure loose objects in your yard, and consider alternative evening plans. Be mindful of storms after dark.

What can we expect in the days ahead?

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will gradually improve on Wednesday. But another system is expected to lead to worsening boating conditions for the upcoming weekend.

Another frontal system arriving Friday will bring "increasing chances for scattered to numerous lightning storms across east central Florida," the weather service said. "Current guidance indicates the front will stall across the peninsula, leading to isolated to scattered thunderstorms chances through Saturday."

Where'd this all come from?

A sprawling line of storms this week that included reports of tornadoes in the Panhandle near Panama City along with one that crossed Interstate 10, according to the National Weather Service on Tuesday.

The system is part of a cold front moving from the Gulf of Mexico and a low pressure system.

Is state government doing anything?

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard late Tuesday and said the state was closely monitoring the storm line.

Jim Waymer is an environment reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Waymer at 321-261-5903 or jwaymer@floridatoday.com. Or find him on X (Twitter): @JWayEnviro

