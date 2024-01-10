Brevard County accepts $80,000 donation for lifeguard services from Ron Jon Surf Shop

Brevard County commissioners Tuesday voted to accept a donation from Ron Jon Surf Shop to go toward lifeguard services, a major flashpoint in the county's recent history.

The $80,000 donation for lifeguard supply storage will potentially alleviate some of the county's costs associated with beach safety. Lifeguard funding was cited this past year for the commission's decision not to fund cultural grants, although the back-n-forth over those grants arose after state Rep. Randy Fine complained about grant money going toward an LGBTQ event.

The new storage facility will be built at Cherie Downs Park. It will be large enough to story ATVs, jet-skis and life-saving equipment. The structure will also be strong enough to withstand potential hurricanes.

Commission chairman Jason Steele said the donation could lighten some of the pressure on the county. Multiple drownings across the county's beaches last year, especially those without lifeguards, prompted the county to prioritize beach safety. "This is huge for us. We've done so much to try to make our beaches safer. This was a major issue for us this past year," Steele said.

"We had to do away with the cultural grants program to deal with the lifeguard issue," Steele said.

Citing the beaches as a major tourism draw, the county began exploring options on rerouting tourism tax money for cultural grants funding of arts programs and events to use on lifeguard services. Although some of that money ultimately was maintained for cultural grants, the county has still been working on finding more money for lifeguarding.

Brevard County Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace said any help the county can get is welcome.

"It's fantastic that we have community partners who understand there are needs we have. Stepping out to support us and programs to enhance our public safety program is absolutely our goal," Wallace said. "We owe those lifeguards all the supplies and resources we can possibly give them to do their jobs," he added.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County Government Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard accepts $80,000 donation for lifeguards from Ron Jon Surf Shop