Brevard County breaks ground on new community education center for technical training

Brevard Adult & Community Education held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon for its new CDL training facility at the “Clearlake Education Center” on Clearlake Road.

BACE serves all of Brevard County.

It has three campuses: Melbourne, Cocoa and Titusville.

BACE offers a variety of workforce training programs and plans on adding more.

One of the training programs most requested is CDL training.

At this time, the closest performance-based training facility is Orlando or Indian River.

BACE is changing that. Senator Wright and Representative Tremont supported funding for the school, and Governor DeSantis appropriated 3.8 million dollars for BACE to build a CDL training facility in Brevard.

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell said that the CDL training facility will be at the core of a new technical college.

Rendell said the district is also speaking with local aerospace companies to identify their needs and to provide focused training at the technical college that will open in approximately two years.

