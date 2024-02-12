Brevard County Commission public comment speakers will again be shown on government TV

A county government decision to not broadcast the video of speakers giving public comment during Brevard County Commission meetings has been shelved after just two meetings.

Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said Space Coast Government Television will again show the speakers in future County Commission meeting videos, as had been done before this month.

Walker said the decision to broadcast only audio — and not video — from the public comments was an attempt by county administration "to run our meetings efficiently and effectively."

But, as it turned out, Walker said: "We looked at it, and, in retrospect, we didn't feel it was the right way to go."

The approach was first tried during a Feb. 1 County Commission meeting on zoning issues that was sparsely attended.

Then, it was used at a Feb. 6 regular County Commission meeting that had a packed house where 67 people signed up to speak.

A number of Brevard Renaissance Fair performers and their supporters showed up in costume for the Feb. 6 Brevard County Commission meeting.

Many speakers dressed in costume to support keeping the annual Brevard Renaissance Fair at the county-operated Wickham Park in Melbourne, despite new county restrictions on rental of the venue. A large number of residents also gave public comment at that meeting on an agenda item related to different approaches for spending money in the county's Environmentally Endangered Lands Program, commonly known as EELs.

"That probably was the most festive meeting I've been a part of," County Commissioner Rob Feltner said after the meeting. Feltner said thought it was ironic that viewers watching the SCGTV feed did not see the costumed Renaissance Fair performers and their supporters in the video — only a placard filling the screen that said "Public Comments," with an image of the Brevard County seal in the background.

Feltner said county officials made the correct decision to go back to broadcasting video of the speakers in the future. He said he felt, during the Feb. 6 meeting, "there was just a general mood that, collectively, we thought it should go back" to the former practice.

Walker, whose department oversees SCGTV, said commissioners were not part of the decision — which was made by himself, and was supported by Brevard County Manager Frank Abbate — to not show the members of the public when they provided comment.

During the Feb. 6 meeting, some speakers expressed criticism over the decision not to show video of their comments on SCGTV feed; some residents posted about the issue on social media; and some sent emails to commissioners and county staff, protesting the move. Cocoa resident Kristin Lortie was among those who did all three.

In an email — sent shortly after the three-hour meeting ended, to the five commissioners, Abbate and Walker — Lortie wrote: "It's evident by each of your behavior tonight with the video censorship that the commissioners believe you are much more important than the attendees." She called the action disrespectful and shameful.

Lortie also singled out County Commission Chair Jason Steele for a quote of his in a previous FLORIDA TODAY story, in which Steele said he didn't know why members of the public needed to be on video when delivering public comment, saying that a County Commission meeting isn't a fashion show.

"Apparently, your fashion show is the only one worth filming and presenting to the public," Lortie wrote, while also criticizing Steele for interrupting her two-minute public comment by criticizing her for asking members of the audience to stand up if they support having public comment on video.

Steele said he would defer to the county management in determining how commission meetings are broadcast, saying they are more expert at the issue than he is.

