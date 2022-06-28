Brevard County deputies find body after 911 call reports man claimed to have killed someone

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies opened a death investigation after a resident called 911 reporting a man had told the resident that he had killed someone.

Deputies went to unincorporated Cocoa around 11 a.m. Monday after they received the call, according to a press release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller told deputies the man who made the killing claim had left the residence on foot. Authorities searched the area, finding the man, as well as a deceased male victim at a residence on South Ridgewood Drive, according to the press release.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and determining the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

They aren’t releasing the names of the man who allegedly admitted to killing someone or the victim.