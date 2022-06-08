Brevard County deputies searching for work release inmate who removed ankle monitor, left camp

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate on work release who cut off his electronic monitor.

Gregory Mountcasel, 32, walked away from the Bridges Work Release Program in Cocoa around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Mountcasel was serving a two-year sentence for fleeing and eluding and driving without a license, according to the sheriff’s office. He has multiple previous convictions for grand theft and burglary but no history of violence, the sheriff’s office said.

His last known address was in Cocoa.

Mountcasel is described as a white man, about 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, and either call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Communications center at 321-633-7162.

