Brevard County father charged with death of his infant daughter, police say

A Brevard County father was arrested on charges related to the death of his infant daughter.

Police said Kevin Dorgan left his 3-month-old baby on a mattress alone on Sept. 5 while he watched videos on YouTube.

According to a report, when he came back to check on her, she was facedown between the mattress and the wall.

Police said she died at the hospital about a month later.

Police said there were multiple cribs or playpens Dorgan could have put the baby in that would have prevented the tragedy.

