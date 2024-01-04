Brevard County grants for Cocoa Beach running events will be reconsidered after Commission kerfuffle

Despite harsh words and a hostile atmosphere, there is now a chance the Brevard County Commission could give grant money to two major sports events in Cocoa Beach this coming year.

Although the Commission this past month voted against funding the events, grants for those events will be reconsidered at the Jan. 9 Commission meeting.

Commission chair Jason Steele has said he is attempting to play peacemaker between event organizer Mitch Varnes and District 3 Commissioner John Tobia who has led the opposition to the funding the Cocoa Beach Triathlon and Duathlon and the USA Beach Running Championships, both of which are major tourism draws for the county each year.

“My only concern is that these are two good races that bring a lot of people into hotel rooms. My only concern is how many heads are going to be in beds for Brevard County. I told Mitch, I’m going to put this back on the agenda,” Steele said.

Those events and the county money at stake include:

The Ron Jon Cocoa Beach Triathlon and Duathlon draws hotel room stays that qualify it for tourism grants from the county.

*$12,000 for the Cocoa Beach Triathlon and Duathlon, April 13-14 in Cocoa Beach, with swimming in the Banana River near the Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center, biking along State Road A1A, and running at the Cocoa Beach Golf Course.

*$6,000 for the USA Beach Running Championships, April 28 at Shepard Park and nearby beaches in Cocoa Beach.

To qualify for a grant, events must generate at least 200 lodging room nights.

The grants are funded by the county's 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals and were previously recommended by the Brevard County Tourist Development Council.

The county has long awarded such grants. Last August, though, Florida Rep. Randy Fine raised concerns about the LGBTQ+ organization Space Coast Pride qualifying for a $15,000 cultural grant for its 2024 Pridefest event in Melbourne, based on the event attracting more than 1,000 out-of-county visitors.

The County Commission reacted by doing away with all tourism grants and said it would use the money to hire more lifeguards.

After a public outcry, commissioners backtracked and began awarding the grants again, but with with new conditions, such as required financial reports.

While Varnes did submit financial information for the events, he also sent an email to four of the five commissioners explaining why he thought the financials should not have an impact on the grants..

Varnes said he thought it pointless send the email to include Tobia, who has made a point to vote against granting public money to private events throughout his career.

But in a commission meeting last month, Tobia said he would vote in favor of other proposed tourism grants if the other commissioners voted against grants for Varnes' races.

The commission did approve grants for several other events at the at meeting while denying Varnes' requests.

Tobia said he hopes the Board won't create a bad precedent by reversing its vote next Tuesday.

"It is a little disconcerting that the board would unanimously go in one direction and then without any new information reverse its decision a couple weeks later," Tobia said.

"Since that last vote, we have had no new information. It sets a bad precedent when the board makes a decision then two weeks later reverses that decision with no mitigating information," Tobia added. "Unfortunately we've done it a few times."

Mitch Varnes derisively called Tobia a "career politician" who was not looking out for his constituents after the vote despite Varnes submitting all of the extra documentation required.

Regardless of past events, Varnes is looking forward to next Tuesday's meeting.

"I'm certainly optimistic. We have met or exceeded all criteria. We've submitted all documentation. So it was disappointing not to get the same grants everyone else got. It would be a shame for the community to lose these events. We draw thousands of people to our community where they stay in hotels and spend money," Varnes said.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County Government Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

