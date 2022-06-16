Brevard County man accused of taking photos of boy inside Walmart bathroom, deputies say

Brevard County deputies said they arrested a man who was accused of peeping on a boy inside a Walmart bathroom.

Records show Qyran Ackerman was arrested and is facing several charges.

Investigators said the incident started when a boy saw a phone above the bathroom stall.

Deputies said they were told the person holding the phone was wearing a Walmart uniform.

Surveillance video identified Ackerman, and photos of the boy were found on his phone.

Deputies said Ackerman’s phone also had photos of other children.

