Brevard County man arrested after threatening woman with gun, pursuit with deputies, police say

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Titusville police have identified the man arrested in an armed carjacking and pursuit that spanned two counties.

Investigators said the 52-year-old suspect is already on probation.

Police said the suspect’s first trip was to the hospital after Wednesday’s pursuit ended in a rollover crash on State Road 50 in Orange County.

Brevard County deputies released videos of their pursuit that resulted in the arrest of Dax Rodriguez.

Investigators said this all started after 4 p.m. Wednesday when Titusville police got a call about a man threatening a woman with a gun in the 3000 block of Willis Drive.

That woman was able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez then fled to a residence on Carpenter Road in unincorporated Titusville, where he forced someone else to give up his vehicle at gun point.

Deputies pursued the suspect south onto I-95 -- then to State Road 50, where the pursuit continued west into east Orange County, where the stolen vehicle was finally disabled.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-automatic weapon was found in the stolen car.

