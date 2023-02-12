Brevard County man killed in Saturday night domestic shooting, police say

An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a fatal Saturday night shooting, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on the 1000 block of Cromey Road NE in Palm Bay.

When officers responded to a shooting call at that location, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooting was domestic in nature.

Palm Bay police located the suspected shooter, Thomas Pastor, and arrested him without incident.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Brevard County Jail and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

