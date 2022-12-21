Brevard County man shot ex 15 times because she didn’t text him, court records show

For the first time since he surrendered to police Tuesday, a Melbourne man saw a judge on a first-degree murder charge.

Police said the suspect’s ex-girlfriend was shot with a semi-automatic pistol that was purchased a week ago.

Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Carlos Jones, confessed to shooting his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Shay’Dayla Johnson, after trying and failing to get her back.

Police said Johnson was on her way to work when she was confronted by Jones, who had woken up in an angry state because Johnson had not texted Jones back, according to court records.

READ: Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud

Investigators said Jones decided to drive to Johnson’s Colbert Circle home to confront and kill her.

Investigators said that after the shooting, Jones told them he discarded his clothing and tossed his weapon down a storm drain hours later to hide evidence of the crime.

READ: Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says

Police said he received a call from his mother, urging him to turn himself in, which he then did at the Palm Bay Police Department.

An investigator who arrived later said he asked Jones if he was remorseful. Jones told authorities if he had to do it all over again, he’d kill Johnson’s father, too.

READ: Central Florida leaders look to use $60M on water restoration projects

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.