Brevard County will move forward with $6.2 million in wetland protection spending under EELs

Brevard County commissioners this week approved $6.2 million in spending on projects for the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program, commonly known as EELS.

With the board’s approval, the county will move forward issuing $3.2 million in bonds to pay for capital improvements to existing EEL lands, with additional $3 million to acquire land in areas that will directly benefit the Indian River Lagoon for a total of $6.2 million.

In 2022, 70% of voters approved extending the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. The move authorized the county to issue up to $50 million in bonds to buy sensitive lands over 20 years.

The Commission now must decide which lands to purchase to potentially double the roughly 28,000 acres of managed conservation land under the program.

County staff has identified around $28 million in land that is eligible for purchase under the bond program and estimates that it could successfully purchase around half of those lands.

Parcels of land in environmentally significant areas around the county were identified as proposed acquisitions. Those purchases still need board approval and willing sellers, however.

Before any land is purchased under the EELs program, county commissioners will still have to vote on a final approval.

Commissioner John Tobia, who voted against new EELs land acquirements, said that purchasing new land for conservation should be accompanied by solid proof that those land purchases would have a direct positive impact on the Indian River Lagoon.

Commissioner Rita Pritchett pushed for purchasing new lands with the new caveat that the Board approve the specifics of those new acquisitions before they the bonds are ultimately issued.

Commissioner Jason Steele pushed for the strongest option on the table Tuesday: issuing bonds for additional land acquisition and include the education and maintenance centers from the second option. That would require a bond of $14 million.

This option presented commissioners with the opportunity for making the biggest land acquisition under the project but was not brought to a vote.

“I was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, and I can tell you right now I don’t want another Fort Lauderdale. If we don’t start purchasing lands, we’re going to be ruined.”“If I had it my way, I’d buy all the land that’s on the ocean and all the land that’s on the river and I’d stop the development from going any further. I’m a private property rights guy, but without buying these properties, we’re not going to have any private property rights anymore,” Steele added.

Although Steele advocated for stronger action Tuesday, the Board still has the opportunity for more purchases in the future.

Voters first approved funding EEL programs in 1990 when the first $55 million in bonds was allotted to buy and maintain land. In 2004, voters approved borrowing another $60 million for EEL over 20 years.

