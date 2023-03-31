Brevard County officials continue digging for evidence in case on property

For the second day in a row, police have been out in a Brevard County neighborhood, digging up this yard for evidence in an open case.

Cocoa police said investigators are running down leads in a Rockledge-area neighborhood.

The dig, happening off U.S. Highway 1, hasn’t led to any significant finds but police aren’t abandoning the search.

Police haven’t shared much about the case, or what evidence they hope to find, but their focus is on a property near the corner of Parker Avenue and Carver Road.

“This is a quiet neighborhood, so when you see something like this here, you wonder what’s going on because nothing ever happens here,” neighbor Merritt Askew said.

Cocoa police got new information in the past week that led investigators to the property. They obtained a search warrant and began digging.

“We have potential suspects in play, but we need some physical evidence before we can move forward,” said Yvonne Martinez with Cocoa Police Department.

The dig is expected to enter a third day.

