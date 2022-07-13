Brevard County officials determine cause of death for 6-month-old baby: report

Brevard County officials conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death for a 6-month-old baby.

On Tuesday, authorities said preliminary autopsy results showed the baby drowned, WESH reported.

Deputies initially responded to a call Saturday night after the mother said the infant wasn’t breathing.

Tod Goodyear, Public Information Officer at Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, said the baby was left alone in a bathtub and that officials are still investigating the death, WESH reported.

Read the full report on wesh.com.