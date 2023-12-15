Brevard County officials prepare for potential severe weather this weekend

Brevard County officials are preparing for the potential of severe weather over the weekend.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Friday afternoon, the school district announced the cancellation of all Saturday activities.

Beach safety officials have also issued a warning that beach and boating conditions could be hazardous.

READ: Severe weather possible this weekend; see an update on timing

Very little beach space was actually visible at Satellite Beach’s Shell Street Access Friday, but there were plenty of impressive waves rolling onto shore.

“It reminds me of what it feels like right before a hurricane comes, when it gets a little bit cold, and the rip currents are like clashing against each other,” one beachgoer said. “It’s just kind of weird for this time of year.”

All of Brevard County is preparing for tropical storm-like impacts Saturday. However, the county is already under wind and high surf advisories.

READ: Volusia County emergency officials ask residents to secure their homes ahead of this weekend’s storm

This weekend’s storm system could bring heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding in some low-lying coastal areas.

Brevard County’s Beach Management Director told Eyewitness News the county’s beaches are okay, but the weather will wear on them. He also said this is why the county maintains its beaches, so the severe weather conditions don’t threaten upland infrastructure.

Public works teams will spend the weekend monitoring the county’s storm water system.

READ: Here’s how to track power outages in Central Florida

The port has also closed Jetty Park Fishing Pier through Sunday as a precaution. The park and campgrounds will remain open.

At Canaveral National Seashore, several parking areas have already closed due to water over the roadway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.