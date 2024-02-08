Brevard County residents concerned over West Cocoa development bringing over 400 homes to rural area

Hundred of homes being built in a rural part Cocoa have put a strain on neighbors who sought out the area for its more remote, pastoral characteristics.

Friday Road, known as a popular spot for horse riding and its old Florida characteristics, could become the main road in and out of the massive new housing development.

The new subdivision Windward Preserve coming to West Cocoa is tucked right into the southeast corner of Interstate 95 and State Road 528. That is creating problems for neighbors who live in a nearby unincorporated area of Brevard County and have no recourse with the city of Cocoa, which annexed the area over 15 years ago.

The new neighborhood will be the site of 438 homes in the rural enclave with only two roads in and out. James Road, which will have traffic calming speed bumps installed, and Friday Road are both two-lane streets with residences running their lengths. A community of fewer than 150 homes will suddenly have nearly 500 new neighbors sharing narrow access points in and out of their community, to the chagrin of those like Richard Heffelfinger who chose to live in the area for its less-crowded nature.

"We're just trying to figure out where to go to get it fixed. We've gone to the county, we've gone to the city. We've written our representatives, but we don't live in the city of Cocoa," Heffelfinger said. "We're just trying to hold them accountable and if we get a new neighbors that they're not creating a bigger problem than they already are."

City officials said that the county owns the roads leading to the development and that upset residents should take up their concerns with the county.County officials have told residents developers and the city were responsible for conducting the necessary traffic and water management studies in order to move forward with the development.

Cocoa's City Council has already approved the project as part of the city's plans to expand its tax base, drawing new residents and spurring economic growth. "The biggest concern is they're putting all the traffic down one feeder road that's in our backyard," Heffelfinger added. "We just need to make sure they have a plan."

Hundreds of complaints have been filed officially with the St. Johns River Water Management District, and the state body has received multiple requests from residents to take a second look at plans for the project, set to begin construction later this month.

Alan Cowell spoke to Cocoa City Council at a January meeting where he and others were upset that the plans for hundreds of homes built just near his longstanding community had been approved with no input from those affected.

"I was told it's because we're not in the city. That's not the way we should look at things," he said. "People are going to be shooting up and down there."

