Brevard County school employee charged with child pornography, sheriff says

A Brevard County Public Schools employee has been arrested on charges of child pornography, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said James Cohen is charged with 10 counts related to child pornography.

Cohen is currently on leave from his job as an instructional assistant from Tropical Elementary.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy said this is one of the worst cases he’s seen in his very long career.

