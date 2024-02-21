Brevard County sends letter to Melbourne opposing transfer of Wickham Park; Alfrey says legislative process 'sidestepped'

Wickham Park will likely remain in the hands of Brevard County for now, frustrating Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, who expressed disappointment with the county's decision Tuesday to send a formal letter to his city outlining its commitment to maintaining the park.

The County Commission Tuesday voted to send the letter in opposition to Melbourne officials following reports of the city's interest in gaining control of the park, which is located within Melbourne city limits.

Alfrey has opposed changes the county has made to rules on how and how often is used for special events, such as the annual Brevard Renaissance Fair.

Commissioner John Tobia earlier this month floated the idea of transferring the park to Melbourne, a prospect that Alfrey supported with the understanding that it would be publicly discussed by the county commission in March.

Move came without warning

The vote to send the letter came at the end of Tuesday's commission meeting as part of "Board Reports" and was not listed a separate agenda item.

This move irked Alfrey, who said he is still planning to bring the issue before Melbourne City Council at their Feb. 27 meeting for discussion. Voting on the letter at the meeting's end without advance notice did not give the public a proper chance to provide input on the matter, Alfrey said. "As the Commission has sidestepped the legislative process, it is clear to me now that the county just doesn’t want the Renaissance Fair here. Otherwise why would you vote on an item not on the agenda and not to allow the public to weigh in without knowing all of the facts," Alfrey said in response to the Commission's letter.

Commissioner Rob Feltner on Tuesday presented the letter to his fellow board members asking them to oppose transferring the park to Melbourne. Only District 3 Commissioner John Tobia, who originally presented the idea earlier this month, voted in opposition. "Wickham Park has long been established as the regional urban park in our county Its importance as a countywide destination cannot be overstated," the county's letter, signed by Commission Chair Jason Steele, reads.

"Wickham Park — our county's 'Central Park' — holds a special place in the hearts of our community members, and we are committed to preserving its status as a Brevard County park for generations to come," the letter goes on.

Although Alfrey feels the process was sidestepped, Feltner did not agree, stating that the issue should be addressed before Melbourne takes it up next week.

"It was just a way to take the temperature. No ordinance or policy was changed. We're not seeking a change to anything right now," Feltner said. "I don't like voting on things in board reports either. If something's coming up in the next week, that may be necessary."

Alfrey has said that the park, which is located within Melbourne's municipal boundaries, should be under the city's jurisdiction completely. "As we still patrol the park and run the park’s community center, I still plan on bringing this item to our Council on the 27th as people’s voices should be heard in government whether it passes or fails," he wrote.

Alfrey said that he would reconsider the "hasty" decision made by the Brevard County Commission to limit large events at Wickham Park such as the Renaissance Fair, if Melbourne gains control of the nearly 400-acre park. Those new rules limit special events at Wickham Park to a maximum of 15 consecutive days or two consecutive weekends, Friday through Sunday. And for the months of January, February, March and April, at least one weekend per month will not have special events.

"That's definitely something that needs to be discussed more openly. The county has made some recent decisions and they immediately reversed their decisions," Alfrey said. "Maybe we do need an area out somewhere that's a bigger event space. If we're having the good problem with events growing bigger and bigger, we can't just end them when we no longer have space for them," he added. Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County Government Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

