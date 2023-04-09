Brevard County sheriff: 2 healthcare workers face charges for abusing patient on live stream

Two Brevard County healthcare workers are facing elder abuse charges.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a press conference Friday that they live-streamed themselves shouting at and making fun of a patient with dementia who they were assigned to care for at a senior living facility.

According to arrest affidavits, Shy’Tonia Bishop, 20, and Jada Harris, 18, cared for the patient at Market Street Memory Care.

The report said on April 3, Harris opened her Snapchat account on her phone and filmed her and Bishop while they verbally abused the patient.

In one video clip sent to police by an anonymous citizen, the nursing assistants repeatedly called the patient an “embarrassment” while using the bathroom.

Both women were arrested for video voyeurism and abusing a disabled adult or elderly person.

Harris faces a charge of illegal interception of communication.

Investigators said the facility contacted police as soon as they knew of the incident.

