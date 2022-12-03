Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty accident, agency says

A Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy died early Saturday in an off-duty incident in Palm Bay, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was “accidentally killed,” Ivey said, adding that details were limited.

Palm Bay police Lt. Michael Roberts told Florida Today that Walsh was found shot in a home 700 block of Damascus Avenue Southwest and pronounced dead.

“Deputy Austin Walsh ... was a treasured member of our BCSO Family!! Austin served as a member of our agency since he was 18 and prior to that served for several years as a member of our Explorers program,” Ivey wrote.

No other information was released.

Palm Bay police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

dharris@orlandosentinel.com