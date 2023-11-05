Brevard deputies investigating 'running man' incident at Viera park

VIERA — A man spotted running with a gun near Viera Regional Park late Friday remained hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a car, Brevard County sheriff’s investigators reported.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. Friday after deputies were called to the area of Borasco Drive in Viera to investigate a domestic disturbance. Several sheriff’s patrol cars responded as reports of a man with a gun were called in.

A woman later told deputies that she had given the man a ride in her car when he apparently become paranoid and got out of the car, reports show. The woman then said she heard a gunshot from an unknown-caliber handgun.

Deputies then investigated reports about a man — matching the description the woman gave — running through the parking lot. The man was then struck by a car and injured, and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment, deputies said.

Other reports from the incident include that the man had fired the gun and threatened spectators with it. No arrests have been made, and deputies did not release any more information about the man, including his name, age and residence, his condition, or whether he faces any charges.

On Friday night, November 3, at Viera Regional Park, numerous units of BCSO and BCFR responded to reports of a man wielding a gun near the ballfields. Deputies were questioning numerous eyewitnesses on the scene, and the incident is still being investigated.

